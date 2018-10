Winter sports interest meeting at Falls Church High School (7521 Jaguar Trail, Falls Church) will take place on Wednesday, Oct. 17 at 3:05 pm in FCHS’ Main Gym.

Students who want to try out for basketball, gymnastics, swim & dive, wrestling and track & field should attend this important meeting.

Tryouts for winter sports begins on Nov. 5.

