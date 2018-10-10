F.C. Police Captain to Present at Next F.C. Chamber Luncheon

By Sally Cole

Falls Church Police Captain Joe Carter will present at the Falls Church Chamber of Commerce luncheon at Mad Fox Brewing Company on Tuesday, Oct. 16. Carter will address business safety issues and advice. The event will take place from 11:30 a.m. – 1:15 p.m.

Tickets with advanced registration are $27 for Chamber members, $32 for non-members. An additional $5 will be charged for walk-ins, should space be available. Mad Fox Brewing Company is located at 444 W. Broad Street in Falls Church.

For more information, or to register, visit www.FallsChurchChamber.org.

