NASA Touches Down at Henderson Middle

GARY WILLIS (left), a manager from the NASA Marshall Space Flight Center, visited Mary Ellen Henderson Middle School on Sept. 26 to speak with students in short assemblies in the gym, dropped into a few classrooms and even met with some STEAM students, such as those pictured above. The Marshall Space Flight Center is responsible for getting manned space travel to Mars, and Willis was in town to testify before Congress. However, it was former school board member and Henderson parent Joan Wodiska who was responsible for getting Willis to visit. For that, Falls Church City Public Schools extends its thanks to her.

