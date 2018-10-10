Operation EarthWatch Starts Back Up for October

Operation EarthWatch is a locally developed, voluntary, volunteer-run and uniquely Falls Church environmental education and action program that celebrated its 25th anniversary last year.

For the first event of its 26th year, interested parents can grab an October Activity Sheet focused on Nature Care and encourage their child to learn about global and local environmental issues.

Students who do all six months (from October to March) earn a t-shirt and are invited to walk in the City’s Memorial Day Parade.

New this year: Completed sheets can be turned in by email to earthwatchcontact@gmail.com, completed online or turned in through school. For extension activities, links, activity sheets and information go to OperationEarthWatch.org.

