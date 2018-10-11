Area Artists Featured at Two Exhibits in Falls Church

Fourteen area artists will have their work featured at Falls Church Arts’ (FCA) second special Famille Café Exhibit (700 W. Broad St., Falls Church). Famille will host an opening celebration on Sunday, Oct. 14, from 11 a.m. – 1 p.m.

The artworks, by FCA member artists, will hang in the cafe for several weeks from 7 a.m. – 4 p.m. Tuesday through Friday and 8 a.m. – 4 p.m. Saturday and Sunday.

The Leesburg Pike Band will play at the opening.

In the FCA Gallery, directly across the lobby of The Kensington, Falls Church Arts is featuring 45 other artists in a new “’Scapes” show through Nov. 7 celebrating landscapes, streetscapes and exotic places.

FCA is also partnering with Famille, The Kensington Falls Church and Insight Memory Care Center to provide programming for the Memory Cafe, held at Famille during the second and fourth Monday of each month.

Joined by Insight staff, Sally Evans, director and instructor the FCArts Academy and an art recreation therapist, leads individuals with memory loss and their caregivers, friends and family in engaging art activities.

For more information, contact Kitty Janney, Director of Community Outreach for The Kensington Falls Church at 703-844-1078 or by emailing kjanney@kensingtonsl.com.

