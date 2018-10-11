Cauldron ‘National Coming Out Day’ Reception Tonight

Falls Church’s Creative Cauldron theater production troupe is hosting a pre-show reception tonight, Oct. 11, at 6:30 p.m. to mark the 30th anniversary of the National Coming Out Day that “celebrates coming out as lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender, queer or as an ally.” It will be held prior to the 8 p.m. production of Matt Conner’s hit musical, “Nevermore.”

Reception attendees will receive a complimentary beverage to use in a toast honoring those who’ve had the courage to “come out” in their communities and a discount on tickets to the night’s show. The reception host will be the News-Press’ Nicholas Benton, a west coast founder of the original Gay Liberation Front.

