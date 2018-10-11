Crossman Park Closes as Restoration Project Begins

A two-and-a-half month long restoration project will begin at Issac Crossman Park in the City of Falls Church next week. The park, located at 535 N. Van Buren St., will be closed to the public starting Monday, October 15 and reopen in early 2019. Neighborhood homeowners and residents have been notified of the project.

The Harrison Branch, a tributary that outfalls to Four Mile Run, is a stream that runs through Issac Crossman Park. The goals of the project include daylighting the stream, which will create a more natural, open flow for the tributary and help minimize both erosion and scour along the streambank and streambed. Overlapping stone and felled trees will also be added to portions of the stream to create a wetland area.

Share this: Print

Email



Tweet







Comments

comments