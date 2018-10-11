Fall Social Tickets Still On Sale for Mason Parents
If George Mason High School parents haven’t purchased their tickets yet for the high school Fall Social, “The Future is Now,” there’s still time left to do so.
This evening is a chance for parents to mingle and catch up with old friends as well as meet new ones in this adults-only atmosphere. The fun social event will be held on Saturday, Oct. 20 from 7 – 10 p.m. at the Duross residence. Ticket sales will benefit 2019 All Night Grad Celebration and help ensure that Mason’s seniors have a safe and fun graduation night.
Tickets to attend the social are priced at $25 and are available online at georgemasonhighschoolptsa.org.