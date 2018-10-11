Falls Church Fire Station Open House this Saturday

The Arlington County Fire Department and Falls Church Volunteer Fire Department welcome visitors to the Falls Church Fire Station “Open House” on Saturday, Oct.13 from 10 a.m. – 4 p.m.

This is a free, family-friendly event (rain or shine) that features tours of the fire house, experiencing fire trucks and ambulances, operating a real fire hose and more.

This year’s NFPA fire prevention theme is “Look. Listen. Learn. Be Aware. Fire can happen anywhere.”

2018 also marks the 100th anniversary of “Old Tom”, the FCVFD Ford Model-T. At noon, attendees can enjoy some birthday cake and sing ‘Happy Birthday’ if they so choose.

