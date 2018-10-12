Bailey’s X-Roads Rotary Club Completes Mustang Raffle

The winner of this year’s Rotary Club of Bailey’s Crossroads’ 1966 Classic Ford Mustang convertible raffle is Chris Karfs of Southampton, New Jersey. Instead of the car, Chris chose the $20,000 cash prize.

Total ticket sales for this year was more than $135,000. All proceeds go to support Bailey’s Crossroads Rotary Club’s designated charities.

Karfs drove from New Jersey to Virginia to attend Friday morning’s meeting and to receive his check from Pres. Bill Strickland. Second and third place winners of $500 each are Lawrence O’Rourke of Farmingville, New York and Steven Lubbers of Clayton, North Carolina.

The winners were picked on Sept. 30 at the Occoquan Arts and Crafts Festival by Occoquan mayor Earnie Porta.

Bailey’s Crossroads Rotary Club extends its thanks to everyone who purchased tickets this year. The club’s charities appreciate the generosity from contestants.

The next Mustang raffle will begin next spring.

