Fairfax Co. Teachers Participate in Art Show

In collaboration with the Workhouse Arts Center, the Fairfax County Public Schools (FCPS) Fine Arts Office presents the 11th annual Artist Teacher Exhibition, recognizing the creative endeavors of FCPS art teachers, from Sept. 26 – Oct. 20 in the McGuireWoods Gallery (9518 Workhouse Rd., Lorton).

A reception will be held on the evening of Saturday, Oct.13, from 6 – 9 p.m. FCPS art teachers were invited to submit original works for consideration. Juror Lily Siegel, executive director and curator of the Greater Reston Arts Center, selected 41 artworks from 110 submissions for the exhibition. Local teachers and administrators that made the cut include Lauren Jacobs of Shrevewood Elementary, Bethany Mallino of Wolftrap Elementary, Suzy Scollon of Belvedere Elementary, Carol Trost of Willow Oaks Center, Kate Wallestad of Justice High and Nicole Walter of Marshall High.

