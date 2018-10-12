Fire Station Open House, Recycling & Clean Up Events Set for Saturday

The City of Falls Church has announced three events open to the public this weekend. First is the Recycling Extravaganza and Hazardous Household Waste Collection Event this Saturday from 9 a.m. – 2 p.m. at the Recycling Center (217 Gordon Rd.). Electronics, computers, eyeglasses, medical equipment, sewing machines, bikes, clothing, textiles, batteries and more can be recycled and up to three boxes of shredded documents can be brought to the center. Consumer products that are either toxic, ignitable, corrosive, or reactive can be disposed of. While free for City residents, proof of residency is required for household hazardous waste drop offs only.

Next, groups, families, and individuals are invited to a Fall Community Clean-Up will be held from 10 a.m. – noon on Saturday, gathering at the Community Center (223 Little Falls St.) at 10 a.m. The community clean-up not only helps beautify the City, but also helps keep litter out of waterways. Registration is required so adequate supplies can be obtained. To register, email recycling@fallschurchva.gov or call 703-248-5456.

And finally, Falls Church Fire Station 6 will host an open house on Saturday from 10 a.m. – 4 p.m. at 6950 Little Falls Rd. The Arlington County Fire Department and Falls Church Volunteer Fire Department will welcome visitors, rain or shine, and features tours of the firehouse, fire trucks and ambulances, the chance to operate a real fire hose and meet Sparky the Fire Dog. This year marks the 100th anniversary of “Old Tom, the FCVFD Ford Model-T and at noon, birthday cake will be served and a round of “Happy Birthday!” sung.

