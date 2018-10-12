Mason Students Recognized in Top 3% of PSAT

EIGHT GEORGE MASON HIGH SCHOOL students are among the 2019 commended students based on their 2017 PSAT scores. The program recognizes the top 3 percent of the roughly 1.5 million students who take the test annually. The top one percent are chosen as scholarship semi-finalists. The Mason students are all seniors now, and took the PSAT in October of their 10th grade year. They include (from left to right) James Weichert, Sigrid Edson, Julianna Markus, Charlotte Crum, Christopher Kim, Erik Boesen, Isabella Hubble and Nicholas Costa. Falls Church City Public Schools extends its congratulations to the students for their accomplishment.

