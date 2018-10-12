Parents Encouraged to Join Elementary PTA

The Falls Church elementary Parent-Teacher Association supports 200 teachers and staff, and over 1,200 students.

Each parent’s membership needs to be renewed annually and is key to making this a successful year. Friday, Oct. 12 is the deadline for the $20 membership that will also get participating parents a PTA-produced student directory. Interested parents can join by visiting the PTA’s website at fcepta.org/ptamembership.

While browsing the PTA’s website, parents are encouraged to purchase tickets to the annual Fall Carnival that’s set to take place on Oct. 13 from 11a.m. – 4 p.m., which will feature a Western theme this year.

