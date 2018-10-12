Social Media Week Fairfax Kicks Off Oct. 18

By Sally Cole

Social Media Week Fairfax, #SMWF, is taking place Thursday, Oct. 18 from 7:45 a.m. – 3 p.m. Digital marketers from top brands including Capital One, National Geographic, Booz Allen Hamilton, Yext, Hilton, Axios, Microsoft, Zoomph, and LSMP.video will be represented at this one day event designed to entertain, educate about diverse content and experiences and the changes in human connectivity through engagement.

Sponsored by the Fairfax Economic Development Authority and SMW Fairfax, the event will take place at Capital One Headquarters, 1680 Capital One Drive in McLean. For more information, visit www.SMWFairfax.com.

