Crime Report: Prostitution, Assault at Stratford Motor Lodge

The Stratford Motor Lodge was the scene for two criminal incidents including prostitution and assault, according to the latest City of Falls Church crime report released today. An 18-year-old Annandale man was arrested for domestic assault at the motel last Tuesday evening and then on Thursday, two women — one from Silver Spring and the other from Los Angeles — were arrested there on prostitution charges.

Also in this week’s report, someone stole money from the votive donation box at St. James church, shoplifting at CVS, looted cars at Caliber Collision, there were two assaults at Eden Center, public urination at El Patron and four hit and runs.

City of Falls Church Crime Report: October 8 — 14, 2018

Narcotics Violation, 400 blk Roosevelt Blvd, Oct 08, 12:21 AM, police issued a summons to a female, 21, of Frederick, MD for Possession of a Controlled Substance.

Larceny – Shoplifting, 134 W Broad St (CVS), Oct 08, 1:03 PM, an unknown suspect took merchandise from the store without paying. The suspect is described as a black male, 6’4” tall and weighing 300 lbs, wearing a gray shirt and khaki shorts, and carrying a black backpack. The suspect was last seen walking northbound on N. Maple Ave. Investigation continues.

Larceny – Theft from Vehicle, 103 Gordon Rd (Caliber Collision), Oct 07, 3:24 AM, an unknown suspect entered the fenced lot and removed items of value from three unsecured vehicles. The suspect is described as a black male, with a skinny build and short hair, wearing a black shirt and gray sweatpants. Investigation continues.

Larceny – Theft from Building, 905 Park Ave (St James Church), Oct 03, 2:50 PM, an unknown suspect removed money from the votive candle donation box. The suspect is described as a black male, approx. 25-30 years of age, of average height with a slim build, mustache, and short black hair, wearing a navy blue DC basketball shirt, blue jeans, black shoes, and black sunglasses. Investigation continues.

Simple Assault, 300 W Broad St (Stratford Motor Lodge), Oct 09, 4:59 PM, police responded for a report of a domestic dispute. Following an investigation, police arrested a male, 18, of Annandale, VA, for Domestic Assault.

Hit and Run, Roosevelt Blvd @ Wilson Blvd, Oct 10, 7:05 AM, a black Honda was struck in the rear by a silver Ford Explorer which failed to stop at the scene. The suspect driver is described as a white male, 30 – 40 years of age, with dark blonde hair. Investigation continues.

Hit and Run, 201 N Washington St (Kaiser Permanente parking garage), between 8:00 AM and 4:30 PM on Oct 05, an orange Kia was struck by an unknown vehicle which failed to stop at the scene.

Narcotics Violation, 400 blk S Maple Ave, Oct 11, 1:39 PM, police arrested a male, 24, of the City of Falls Church, for Possession of a Controlled Substance.

Hit and Run, 400 N Washington St (parking lot), between 10:45 AM on Oct 07 and 12:00 PM on Oct 08, a tan Hyundai was struck by an unknown vehicle which failed to stop at the scene.

Simple Assault, 6793-A Wilson Blvd (Thanh Son Tofu), Oct 11, 5:00 PM, police responded for a complaint of an assault. The parties were separated and identified, and the victim declined to press charges.

Prostitution, 300 W Broad St (Stratford Motor Lodge), Oct 11, 4:35 PM, police arrested a female, 57, of Silver Spring, MD, and a female, 49, of Los Angeles, CA, for Prostitution and related offenses.

Narcotics Violation, 800 blk E Broad St, Oct 12, 11:34 PM, police issued a summons to a female, 31, of Nashville, TN for Possession of a Controlled Substance.

Hit and Run, 935 W Broad St (Taco Bell parking lot), between 11:55 AM and 1:20 PM on Oct 13, a black Lexus was struck by an unknown vehicle which failed to stop at the scene.

Narcotics Violation, 100 blk Tinners Hill St, Oct 13, 6:46 PM, police issued a summons to a male, 24, of Arlington, VA for Possession of a Controlled Substance.

Public Urination, 418 S Washington St (El Patron Bar and Grill), Oct 14, 2:06 AM, officers on patrol observed a subject on the premises after business hours. A male, 41, of Alexandria, VA was issued a summons for Urinating in Public.

Drive While Intoxicated, 100 blk S Spring St, Oct 14, 2:49 AM, police stopped a vehicle for traffic violations. A female, 27, of Manassas, VA was arrested and charged with Driving Under the Influence, Unreasonable Refusal of Breath Test, and No Valid Operator’s License.

Aggravated Assault, 6757 Wilson Blvd #24 (Le Billiards), Oct 14, 9:04 PM, police responded for a report of an assault which had just occurred. Following an investigation, police arrested a male, 34, of Centreville, VA for Destruction of Property, Disorderly Conduct, and Aggravated Assault (2 counts).

