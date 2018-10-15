Marshall & Longfellow Students Tutor at Westgate

With a little help from students at neighboring schools, the Westgate Elementary Homework Club is up and running on Wednesday afternoons.

Students from Longfellow Middle and members of Marshall High’s Kids Teaching Kids Club volunteer their time to help the younger students with all types of assignments.

They lend their expertise in subject areas and provide a fun environment for completing challenging work.

Not only do Westgate students receive help with homework, they also get to see older students engaged in a service project and helping out others in the community, which helps them see what it means to be a community member.

