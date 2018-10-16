3 Suspects Elude Police Car Pursuit On W. Broad Early Tuesday Morning

At about 3 a.m. Tuesday morning, a high-speed police car chase westbound on W. Broad Street involving Virginia state police, Fairfax and Falls Church officers came to an abrupt end when the car being chased slammed into a pole at the intersection of Pennsylvania Avenue. After the crash, three suspects were seen exiting the vehicle and running in different directions into surrounding neighborhoods.

According to F.C. Police Captain Joe Carter, reporting on the incident during his remarks to the monthly luncheon of the Falls Church Chamber of Commerce Tuesday, none of the assailants were apprehended despite an extensive search. Carter said the car crashed when a civilian vehicle stopped at the light at that intersection saw the chase coming toward him in his rear view mirror, and veered in an attempt to stop the escaping car. The chase had commenced on I-66 before coming up to Broad Street. There were no reported injuries.

