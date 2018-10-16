Police Seek Info After Dog Bites Man Near Harris Teeter Monday Morning

A man who was bitten by a dog on W. Annandale Rd. Monday morning may have to undergo rabies inoculations if the animal is not located, police reported Tuesday.

Police say the victim was walking in the 200 block of W. Annandale Rd. near the rear entrance to the Harris Teeter parking garage when the dog, being walked on a leash by a white female with long hair parted in the middle, jumped on him and and bit the back of his thigh. The man didn’t realize he had bitten until he returned home.

The dog is described as brown or black with short hair, around 50 – 60 pounds.

Police ask anyone with information about the incident, dog or owner to contact the City of Falls Church Police Department at 703-248-5053 (TTY 711) immediately.

