George Mason High School’s Class of 1958 (then known as George Mason Jr.-Sr. High School) will celebrate its 60 year reunion at Westin Tyson’s Corner hotel (7801 Leesburg Pike, Falls Church) over the weekend of Oct. 19-21, 2018.

This was the first class to complete all grades (7-12) at the new Falls Church school. Attendees will all gather Saturday evening/night for a banquet at the hotel.

