Lorenzo the Great to Perform at Mary Riley Styles Library

Falls Church magician Lorenzo the Great, also known as Larry Lipman, will perform a free Halloween-themed magic show Saturday, Oct. 20 at the Mary Riley Styles Public Library (120 N. Virginia Ave., Falls Church) starting at 11 a.m.

This show is for ages 5 and up and attendees don’t have to be a Falls Church resident or hold a library card to attend.

Lorenzo the Great has been performing magic for more than 20 years.

He has performed at the White House Easter Egg Roll, the National Press Club, the Embassies of Sweden and France as well as at Mount Daniel and Thomas Jefferson Elementary Schools.

