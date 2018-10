School pictures will be taken at Mt. Daniel School (2328 N. Oak St., Falls Church) on Thursday and Friday of this week and six more volunteers are needed to help the effort run efficiently.

If any interested volunteers can spare a couple hours, visit the link to sign up at signupgenius.com/go/20f0849adaf2ba2f58-mount. First grade photos will be taken on Thursday and Kindergarten’s on Friday.

