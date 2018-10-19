F.C. Leaf Collecting Begins

From October through early January 2019, City of Falls Church crews will collect leaves from residential areas in the city. The City asks residents to rake their leaves to the curb, taking caution to avoid raking them into or on top of gutters, sidewalks and fire hydrants. Stones, litter, branches, or other debris that may damage equipment or block storm drains should not be included. Residents are asked to keep all other collection material at least five feet away from leaf piles and to not mix brush or green waste items such as ivy or flowers with leaves. After collection, the leaves will be processed into high-quality leaf mulch that will be available at the Recycling Center in March 2019.

The collection schedule: Week of Oct. 22 – South of Broad Street; Week of Oct. 29 – South of Broad Street; Week of Nov. 5 – North of Broad Street; Week of Nov. 12 – North of Broad Street (no collection on Monday, Nov. 12); Week of Nov. 19 – South of Broad Street (no collection on Thursday, Nov. 22 and Friday, Nov. 23); Week of Nov. 26 – South of Broad Street; Week of Dec. 3 – North of Broad Street; Week of Dec. 10 – North of Broad Street; Week of Dec. 17 – South of Broad Street; Week of Dec. 24 – North of Broad Street (no collection on Monday, Dec. 24 or Tuesday, Dec. 25); Week of Dec. 31 – North of Broad Street (no collection on Jan. 1, 2019).

