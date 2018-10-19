Hilton F.C. to Host Honor Flight Vets this Friday

The Hilton Garden Inn Falls Church (706 W. Broad St., Falls Church) is hosting and welcoming U.S. war veterans to Washington, D.C. as a part of partnership with the Honor Flight Network on Friday, Oct. 19 around 8 p.m.

The Honor Flight Network is a nonprofit organization created solely to honor America’s veterans for all their sacrifices.

The nonprofit transports veterans to D.C. to visit and reflect at the various war memorials where they honor the service and sacrifice they and their fellow soldiers have shared.

The Hilton Garden Inn Falls Church encourages members of the public to be at the hotel to help welcome the veterans who are taking part in the Honor Flight.

