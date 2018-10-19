Mason, Henderson Choruses Hold Special Concert Sunday

This Sunday at 2:30 p.m. at Mary Ellen Henderson Middle School (7130 Leesburg Pike, Falls Church), the George Mason High School and Henderson choruses will join up to put on the “Mickey Music Spectacular.”

This combined effort will result in an hour-long concert of musical favorites, followed by activities where children can make a snowflake with Anna and Elsa from Frozen, race cars with Lightning McQueen, dance with the toys from Toy Story, play pin the tail on Eeyore and more.

Children who are two years old and under are free; all others are $5.

