October Events Coming to One More Page Books

One More Page Books (2200 N. Westmoreland St., Arlington) is offering some new public events for interested attendees in the month of October.

On Friday, Oct. 19 at 7 p.m. — One More Page welcomes acclaimed children’s author and Pura Belpré Author Award winner Meg Medina to share from her new middle grade novel, “Merci Suárez Changes Gears.” Medina will be in conversation with local children’s author Madelyn Rosenberg (This Is Just a Test” and “Take Care”). In a coming-of-age tale full of humor and wisdom, Medina gets to the heart of the confusion and constant change that defines middle school and the steadfast connection that defines family. Rosenberg is the author of “Dream Boy,” co-written with Mary Crockett and many books for younger readers, including the “How To Behave” books and “Nanny X” books.

On Saturday, Oct. 20 at 7 p.m. — One More Page welcomes back New York Times bestselling author Kate Moretti (“Thought I Knew You,” “Binds That Tie” and “While You Were Gone”). Moretti will be in conversation with author Kathleen Barber (“Are You Sleeping”) to discuss Moretti’s latest thriller “In Her Bones,” which follows the daughter of a convicted serial killer who finds herself at the center of a murder investigation. Barber’s “Are You Sleeping,” is a psychological thriller about a mega-hit podcast that reopens a murder case and threatens to unravel the carefully constructed life of the victim’s daughter.

On Sunday, Oct. 21 at 3 p.m. — Young adult author Katherine Locke returns to One More Page with “The Spy with the Red Balloon,” the sequel to “The Girl with the Red Balloon.” Perfect for young adult readers who want their World War II stories to have a little more magic and queer representation involved, “The Spy with the Red Balloon” follows siblings Ilse and Wolf who hide a deep secret in their blood: They can work magic. Joining Locke will be Christina June, author of “Everywhere You Want To Be.” The two authors will share their journeys as authors and friends, and discuss the ins and outs of being critique partners.

