Abstract Landscape Painter Attends McLean Art Meeting

Naomi Chung, a semi abstract landscape painter in oils will be the presenter at the Friday, Oct. 26 meeting of the McLean Art Society from 10 a.m. – noon at the Dolley Madison Library (1244 Oak Ridge Ave., McLean). Ms. Chung has a B.F.A from Virginia Commonwealth University and is a member of The McLean Project for the Arts and The Art Council of Fairfax County. She will focus on “working toward abstraction.” Guests are welcome.

For more information, contact 703-356-2998.

