Fine Arts HS Students Can Apply for Governor’s School

A talented George Mason High School student could be one of 400 students in the Visual and Performing Arts and Humanities Governor’s School at Radford University for four weeks this summer. The audition and application process begins in October.

Interested applicants can find the program’s offerings and the means for applying at by visiting radford.edu/content/gov-school/home.

Auditions for instrumental and vocal music, theater, dance and visual art is on Thursday, Oct. 25 at 9:45 a.m. in Mason’s bandroom.

Interested students should see or contact Mary Jo West at westm@fccps.org or Dan Coast at coastd@fccps.org for more information about how the process works at Mason.

