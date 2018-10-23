Crime Report: 3 Assaults in Falls Church Last Week

Three assaults highlight the latest edition of the City of Falls Church crime report released today. The incidents, all classified as simple assaults by police, include a fight last Sunday afternoon on E. Annandale Rd., an assault on Ellison St. on Saturday and an assault at PNC Bank last Tuesday.

In other crime, last Tuesday’s police pursuit is reported as a hit and run (in addition to two other hit and runs), several people were caught shoplifting at Giant, someone stole a cell phone from a shopper at BJ’s and a pick pocket struck at victim at the State Theatre.

City of Falls Church Crime Report: October 15 – 21, 2018

Hit and Run, 100 blk W Broad St, Oct 15, 3:56 PM, a white Infiniti was struck by a silver sedan which failed to stop at the scene.

Smoking Violation, 6757-16 Wilson Blvd (Le Mirage), Oct 15, 10:49 PM, police issued a summons to a male, 42, of Silver Spring, MD for Smoking in a Prohibited Area.

Smoking Violation, 6757-16 Wilson Blvd (Le Mirage), Oct 15, 10:51 PM, police issued a summons to a male, 45, of Alexandria, VA for Smoking in a Prohibited Area.

Hit and Run, W Broad St @ Pennsylvania Ave, Oct 16, 3:08 AM, a pedestrian crosswalk signal was struck by a white Lexus, the occupants of which fled the scene on foot. Suspects are described as three black males, one carrying a red and black dufflebag.

Hit and Run, 300 blk Gundry Dr, Oct 15, 5:30 PM, a silver Subaru was struck by a blue Chevrolet which failed to stop at the scene. Following an investigation, all involved parties were identified, and required information was exchanged.

Simple Assault, 1230 W Broad St (PNC Bank), Oct 16, 3:00 PM, police responded for a report of an assault in progress. All involved parties were separated and identified. Investigation continues.

Larceny from Vehicle, 103 Gordon Rd (Caliber Collision), between Sept 11 and Sept 27, suspect(s) unknown removed items of value from inside a silver Honda.

Drive While Intoxicated, 100 blk Park Place, Oct 17, 12:42 PM, police encountered a vehicle stopped on the roadway. A female, 41, of Falls Church was arrested and charged with Driving Under the Influence.

Larceny – Pocket Picking, 220 N Washington St (State Theater), between midnight and 1:00 AM on Oct 7, an unknown suspect took a debit card and cell phone from the victim’s coat pocket.

Simple Assault, 900 blk Ellison St, Oct 19, 3:36 PM, police responded for a report of an assault. All involved parties were separated and identified. Investigation continues.

Larceny – Shoplifting, 1230 W Broad St (Giant Food), Oct 19, 4:00 PM, police responded for a report of several subjects taking merchandise and attempting to leave without paying. All parties involved were identified, the merchandise was returned, and prosecution was declined.

Smoking Violation, 6757-17 Wilson Blvd (Hoa Vien Quan), Oct 20, 12:55 AM, police issued a summons to a male, 41, of Westminster, CA for Smoking in a Prohibited Area.

Smoking Violation, 6757 Wilson Blvd, Oct 20, 12:56 AM, police issued a summons to a male, 41, of Woodbridge, VA for Smoking in a Prohibited Area.

Simple Assault, 100 blk E Annandale Rd, Oct 20, 12:25 PM, police responded for a report of fight in progress. All involved parties were separated and identified. Investigation continues.

Larceny from Building, 6607 Wilson Blvd (BJ’s Wholesale), Oct 21, 12:30 PM, an unknown suspect took a cell phone belonging to a shopper.

OTHER

Animal Control seeks information on a dog bite incident that occurred around 7 a.m. on Monday, October 15. The male victim was walking in the 200 block of W. Annandale Rd. near the rear parking garage entrance of the Harris Teeter building. The dog was being walked on a leash by a white female with long dark hair parted in the middle. The dog, described as brown or black with short hair and about 50 to 60 pounds, jumped on the victim and bit him on the back of his thigh. The victim did not realized he had been bitten until he returned home. The dog owner stopped, but left without giving any information.

If the dog is not located, the victim may have to undergo rabies inoculations. If you have any information about the incident, dog, or owner, please contact the City of Falls Church Police Department at 703-248-5053 (TTY 711) immediately.

