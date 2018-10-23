Pill Take Back Day Oct. 27 in F.C.

On Saturday, Oct. 27 from 10 a.m. – 2 p.m., the City of Falls Church Police Department and the Drug Enforcement Administration will give the public an opportunity to prevent pill abuse and theft by ridding their homes of potentially dangerous expired, unused, and unwanted prescription drugs.

Pills for disposal should be brought to the F.C. Community Center (223 Little Falls St.) during this event. The DEA cannot accept liquids or needles or sharps, only pills or patches.

The service is free and anonymous, no questions asked.

Share this: Print

Email



Tweet







Comments

comments