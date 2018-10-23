Trunk or Treat at Columbia Baptist Next Saturday
Columbia’s Baptist Church (103 W. Columbia St., Falls Church) invites the community to its annual Trunk or Treat event on Saturday, Oct. 27 from noon – 2 p.m. Trunk or Treat is a free family-friendly activity open to all. More than 40 car trunks will be decorated with a variety of themes. Children will ‘trunk or treat” to each car for candy. Other attractions include inflatables, balloon artists and an obstacle course. Lunch from Chick-Fil-a and Vocelli’s will be available for purchase. Costumes are encouraged. For more information, visit columbiabaptist.org/trunkortreat.