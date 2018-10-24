500 New Jobs Announced in Fairfax County

Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam Wednesday announced that KPMG LLP, a U.S. audit, tax, and advisory firm, will invest more than $30 million to expand its operations in Fairfax County. Virginia successfully competed against Washington, D.C. for this project, which will create more than 500 new jobs.

“With nearly 2,000 employees across Fairfax County, KPMG is an invaluable contributor to the regional economy, and we are honored that a corporate services provider of this caliber has chosen to grow in Virginia,” said Governor Northam. “This major expansion reinforces the company’s commitment to the Commonwealth and to Northern Virginia’s dependable talent pipeline. We thank KPMG for creating over 500 new, high-quality jobs and look forward to its continued success in Fairfax County.”

