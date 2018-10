The fifth annual Halloween Hootenanny will be at George Mason High School (7124 Leesburg Pike, Falls Church) on Friday, Oct. 26 from 5 – 8 p.m. The event will include a haunted house, carnival games with prizes, raffles with big prizes and food.

All proceeds from the Halloween Hootenanny raises funds for the Arlington Food Assistance Center.

