A “trick-or-treating” opportunity for kids and a “treats-giving” opportunity for adults will take place this Sunday, Oct. 28 at 5 p.m. as Dulin United Methodist Church (513 E. Broad St., Falls Church) hosts its Trunk or Treat event in the church’s back parking lot.

This event is for the whole family. Contact Ian at discipleship@dulinchurch.org for more information.

