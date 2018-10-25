F.C. Chamber Announces ‘Live Local’ Effort for November

A CONTINGENT from the Falls Church Chamber of Commerce came before the Falls Church City Council Monday night to announce November as “Live Local in F.C. Month,” which the Council endorsed with a resolution. The Chamber and businesses in the City are challenging residents to keep 20 percent or more of their spending in the City in November, citing the positive “multiplier effect” of such a move. “Living local helps to strengthen and preserve the fabric of Falls Church’s unique business community, while attracting new businesses to serve local residents and the community at large,” the Council resolution said.

Share this: Print

Email



Tweet







Comments

comments