Local College Student Shows Out on Soccer Field

Grace McGuire, a Falls Church High School alumnus who’s currently a senior attending Utah State University, recently had an outstanding week serving as goalkeeper for the school’s women’s soccer team.

McGuire led Utah State to an 0-1-1 Mountain West home record last week with a 0-0 double-overtime draw against San José State and a 1-0 loss against Fresno State on what was Senior Day for McGuire and five other Aggies.

Against the Spartans, McGuire earned her second shutout of the season, collecting nine saves, including three in both overtime periods.

Against the Bulldogs, McGuire collected two saves, allowing one goal.

