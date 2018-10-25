Tree Commission Changes Name

The Falls Church Tree Commission has voted to change its name to the Urban Forestry Council, its chair Dennis Szymanski announced to the City Council Monday night.

In other developments at the Council, Councilman Dan Sze has been named incoming chair of the Climate, Energy and Environmental Quality Committee of the Washington Area Council of Governments, Vice Mayor Marybeth Connelly named Region 4 rep for COG and Councilman David Snyder to the Technical Committee of the Northern Virginia Transportation Association. Twelve-year City employee Charles Prince has been named assistant to the arborist in the City. The Council approved a resolution permitting Joshua Shokoor to serve on both the Board of Equalization and the Housing Commission concurrently. Appointments of citizen volunteers were Monday.

Appointments were Leanne Berthiaume to the City Employee Review Board, Kelli Edwards and Jonathan Reino Ross to the Historical Commission. The Council voted to grant a half-day holiday on Dec. 24 and a full day holiday on Dec. 31.

