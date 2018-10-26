2 Affordable Units Open at Pearson Square

The City of Falls Church Housing and Human Services unit announced that two separate Affordable Dwelling Units (ADU) are available for rent at Pearson Square, 410 S. Maple Ave. The first unit is a one bedroom, one bathroom apartment at $1,158 per month plus utilities. The second unit is a one bedroom, one bath apartment with den at $1,240 per month plus utilities. HHS has moved from a lottery system to a waitlist, whereby persons who meet the ADU guidelines, submit complete application and materials first, and meet certain priority criteria will be considered for the available units first.

Applicants must meet the following qualifications: All applicants must be U.S. citizens or permanent legal residents, total household liquid assets cannot exceed $40,000, housing choice voucher accepted, total household income must be between 50 and 80 percent of HUD Area Median Income (AMI) with the exception of Housing Choice Voucher holders. Priority will be given to current City of Falls Church residents and employees as well as to those who work in the City, seniors, and persons with disabilities.

