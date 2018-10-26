Operation EarthWatch Sheets Due for October

October’s Operation EarthWatch activity sheets for the month are due next week.

Turn in completed sheets to school or by email, or finish them online.

Operation EarthWatch is easy — if any students camped, walked to school, looked at a creek or thought about nature in October, then they’re already an EarthWatcher.

Any last minute Earth Watchers can attend the Habitat Improvement Event at Cherry Hill Park (312 Park Ave., Falls Church) on Saturday, Oct. 27 from 10 a.m. – noon because it also counts as an EarthWatch event.

