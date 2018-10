Students need to make sure the cars they park on the George Mason High School campus during school hours are correctly “stickered.”

Starting this past Monday, warnings will increase, and the following Monday, Oct. 29, towing will begin for cars with no stickers.

Students who have not purchased their 2018-19 school year parking sticker, time is short.

Visit Mason’s front office for more information on how to acquire a parking sticker.

