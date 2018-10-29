College-Level Seminars Offered at NOVA Campuses

Falls Church City Public Schools (FCCPS) is partnering with Northern Virginia Community College and Virginia Tech satellite campuses on upcoming STEM activities. The first took place Tuesday night, and there are more happening through mid-December.

One – Northern Virginia Community College is putting on STEMinars to teach how to do laser engraving on different materials including vinyl, acrylic, wood and glass. The next session is on Oct. 30 at the NOVA Loudoun campus (21200 Campus Dr., Sterling) and many on Saturdays through mid-December.

Two – Saturday, Nov. 3 – The Virginia Tech Maker Festival with loads of free activities at the Tech Center (7054 Haycock Rd., Falls Church) next door to George Mason High School. FCCPS is a sponsor.

Three – Saturday, Dec.1 – NOVA STEM Day featuring a showcase of Science, Technology, Engineering & Math at the Northern Virginia Community College’s Alexandria campus (5000 Dawes Ave., Alexandria).

