Operation Christmas Welcomes F. C. Donations

This month, sites in the Falls Church area will be among 5,000 U.S. drop-off locations collecting shoebox gifts for children overseas during Operation Christmas Child’s National Collection Week, Nov. 12 – 19.

Falls Church families, churches and groups are busy transforming empty shoeboxes into fun gifts filled with toys, school supplies and hygiene items. The Samaritan’s Purse project partners with local churches across the globe to deliver these tangible expressions of God’s love to children affected by war, disease, disaster, poverty and famine. For many of these children, it will be the first gift they have ever received.

This year, Falls Church-area residents hope to collect more than 2,616 gifts to contribute to the 2018 global goal of reaching 11 million children.

The local collection site for Falls Church residents is Chinese Christian & Missionary Church (6901 Williamsburg Blvd., Arlington).

Hours for corresponding dates are as follows:

Monday, Nov. 12 — 10 a.m. – 2 p.m. and 6 – 8 p.m.

Tuesday, Nov. 13 — 10 a.m. – 2 p.m.

Wednesday, Nov. 14 — 10 a..m – 2 p.m.

Thursday, Nov. 15 — 10 a.m. – 2 a.m.

Friday, Nov. 16 — 10 a.m. – 2 p.m. and 6 – 8 p.m.

Saturday, Nov. 17 — 10 a.m. – 3 p.m.

Sunday, Nov. 18 — 1 – 4 p.m.

Monday, Nov. 19 — 9 – 11 a.m.

