Crime Report: Falls Plaza Burglaries, Plus 7 Hit & Runs

Two businesses in the Falls Plaza shopping center were broken into in the early morning last Wednesday, according to the latest City of Falls Church crime report. Alarms at both Baja Fresh and Arabica Tobacco were set off at 1:43 and 1:49 a.m. on Oct. 24 and responding officers found items of value removed from both businesses. Police describe the suspects in the Arabica Tobacco burglary as males wearing dark clothing and hoodies.

Later than same morning in the same shopping center, the rear door lock and handle of an unoccupied commercial suite were broken off by an unknown suspect.

In other Falls Church crime, a package was taken from the front porch of a residence on Annandale Rd., a 26-year-old Washington, D.C. man was arrested for destruction of property and a narcotics violation at the Hilton Garden Inn and there were seven more hit and runs in the City.

City of Falls Church Crime Report: October 22 – 28, 2018

Hit and Run, 300 blk Grove Ave, Oct 22, 6:24 AM, a gray Infiniti was struck by an unknown vehicle that failed to stop at the scene.

Hit and Run, 1000 blk W Broad St (West End Plaza parking lot), between 12:00 PM and 5:00 PM on Oct 19, a silver Toyota was struck by an unknown vehicle that failed to stop at the scene.

Hit and Run, 500 blk Park Ave, between 8:30 AM and 9:30 AM on Oct 22, a red Toyota was struck by an unknown vehicle that failed to stop at the scene.

Hit and Run, 1200 blk W Broad St (Falls Plaza parking lot), between 6:00 PM and 6:14 PM on Oct 23, a red Toyota was struck by an unknown vehicle that failed to stop at the scene.

Burglary – Commercial, 1116 W Broad St (Baja Fresh), Oct 24, 1:43 AM, officers responded to a commercial alarm, and found that unknown suspects had forced entry to the business and removed items of value. Investigation continues.

Burglary – Commercial, 1110 W Broad St (Arabica Tobacco), Oct 24, 1:49 AM, officers responded to a commercial alarm, and found that two unknown suspects had forced entry to the business and removed items of value. The suspects are described as males wearing dark clothing and hoodies. Investigation continues.

Destruction of Property, 1112 W Broad St, Oct 24, 3:56 AM, unknown suspect(s) broke off the rear door lock and handle of an unoccupied commercial suite.

Smoking Violation, 6757-15 Wilson Blvd (H2O), Oct 24, 2:52 PM, police issued a summons to a male, 29, of Fairfax, VA for Smoking in a Prohibited Area.

Hit and Run, 201 N Washington St (Kaiser Permanente parking garage), Oct 19, 11:25 AM, a white Volvo was struck by a blue vehicle which failed to stop at the scene.

Hit and Run, S Washington St @ W Broad St, Oct 25, 12:30 PM, a gray Honda was sideswiped by a Pure Freight Lines tractor-trailer that failed to stop at the scene.

Drunkenness, 220 N Washington St (State Theater), Oct 27, 12:12 AM, officers on patrol observed an intoxicated subject outside the business. Police arrested a male, 47, of Alexandria, VA for Drunk in Public.

Destruction of Property/Narcotics Violation, 706 W Broad St (Hilton Garden Inn), Oct 27, 5:23 AM, police responded for a complaint of a loud verbal dispute in a guest room. Responding officers discovered damage to the guest room and narcotics on the premises. Police arrested a male, 26, of Washington, DC for Possession of a Controlled Substance.

Hit and Run, S West St @ W Broad St, Oct 27, 6:46 PM, a gray Honda was struck by a dark moped which failed to stop at the scene. The suspect driver is described as a male subject in dark clothing.

Larceny, 100 blk W Annandale Rd, between 8:30 AM on Oct 26 and 4:00 PM on Oct 28, a package was taken from the front porch of a residence. Investigation continues.

