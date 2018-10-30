F.C. Native Claims Final $4 Million Lottery Prize

Falls Church resident Michael Kraemer was the winner of the $4 million top prize in the Virginia Lottery’s Hot Millions Multiplier game

Kraemer cashed out his winning ticket at the Willston Center Safeway at Seven Corners (6118 Arlington Blvd., Falls Church) to pick up some orange juice.

His prize was a choice between $4 million over 30 years or a cash option of nearly $2.25 million before taxes. He chose the cash option. The store receives a $10,000 bonus from the Lottery for selling the winning ticket.

Hot Millions Multiplier is one of dozens of Scratcher games offered by the Virginia Lottery. It features prizes ranging from $20 up to $4 million. Kraemer is the third and final player to claim the top prize in this game. It’s the Virginia Lottery’s policy to end games after the last top prize is claimed. The odds of winning the top prize in this game were 1 in 1,305,600. The odds of winning any prize were 1 in 3.

When it comes to education, the Virginia Lottery is game. Mr. Kraemer lives in Falls Church, which received nearly $249,000 in lottery funds for K-12 education last fiscal year. For more information and a complete list of lottery funds distributed to Virginia school districts.

Now in its 30th year, the Virginia Lottery generates more than $1.6 million per day for Virginia’s K-12 public schools. Operating entirely on revenue from the sale of Lottery products, the Lottery generated more than $600 million for Virginia’s public schools in Fiscal Year 2018.

