Police Search for Suspects After Credit Cards, Gun Stolen from Car in Falls Church

After credit cards and a gun were stolen from a parked vehicle in Falls Church earlier this month, police are asking the public for assistance in identifying suspects responsible for using the stolen credit cards around the area.

Fairfax County Police say the cards and firearm were stolen from an unlocked vehicle in the 5800 block of Falls Gate Court on Oct. 17 and the suspects have been caught on surveillance using the credit cards.

Police say the first suspect is a man wearing a black Adidas jacket with white stripes, a black baseball cap, glasses and earring. The second suspect is a man with light facial hair and several neck tattoos wearing a red Kappa nylon jacket with silver and black sleeves. The fourth suspect is described as a woman with long hair, wearing glasses and a white Adidas track suit with black stripes. The fourth suspect is a woman with long brown hair wearing all white clothing.

Detectives with the Fairfax County Police Department ask anyone who recognizes the suspects or has any information about the crimes to contact the Mason District Police Station at 703-256-8035. Tips can also be submitted anonymously through Crime Solvers by visiting www.fairfaxcrimesolvers.org or calling 1-866-411-TIPS. They can also be sent in via text by texting “TIP187” plus the message to CRIMES (274637).

