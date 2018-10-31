Former F.C. Planner Seeks Liver Transplant Donor

Loren Bruce, for six years a planner working in the City of Falls Church’s Office of Planning, has been disabled since the first of the year by a failing liver, and is actively seeking a donor which, in the exclusive case of the human liver’s ability to regenerate itself, can be a “living donor.” That means a donor can have a portion of his organ removed and placed into the body of the recipient, and then have that removed portion grow back in his or her own body within eight months. The key in this case is to find the right match, with the right blood type and other factors that Bruce has delineated on his website, LorenBruce.com.

Bruce’s liver problems arose as a side effect of his treatments for Crohn’s Disease. He came to Falls Church with a masters’ degree in urban planning from Virginia Tech.

Share this: Print

Email



Tweet







Comments

comments