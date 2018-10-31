Shrevewood Elementary Cub Scouts Join in Food Drive

Cub Scout Pack 1537 (chartered by the Shrevewood Elementary School Parent-Teacher Association) and scouts all across the country are preparing for their annual Scouting-For-Food service project, which will benefit local food banks.

Pack 1537 provides donations to the Knox Presbyterian Food Bank on Route 50; other local Scout Packs will similarly deliver collected donations to local banks and pantries in the Falls Church area.

Unlike in past years where the scouts distributed plastic bags with flyers, there will be no plastic bags this year.

Instead, residents will see reminder stickers on doors or mailboxes on Nov. 3 – one week before the Nov. 10 collection date.

Interested donors are requested to set out any non-perishable food items by their mailbox or door in any bag.

In addition, Cub Scout Pack 1537 would greatly appreciate that participating residents stuck or stapled the flyer on the bag; however, this step is not required for donors.

All donations must be out by 8:30 a.m. on Saturday, Nov. 10 for collection.

The Scouts thank their neighbors in advance for their generosity and if any residents see a Scout at work with stickers or collecting donations, they are encouraged to say hello. It will be a first time doing a service project for many of them.

