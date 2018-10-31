Women Voters Hold Voter Security Forum Nov. 4

A forum sponsored by the League of Women Voters of Falls Church, “Protecting the Election: How Secure Is Your Vote?,” will be held at American Legion Post 130 (400 N. Oak St., Falls Church) on Sunday, Nov. 4 from 3:30 – 5 p.m.

The forum will feature David Bjerke, election registrar for the City of Falls Church and Renee Andrews, a member of the Falls Church Electoral Board. Free and open to the public.

For more information, visit my.lwv.org/virginia/falls-church.

