Falls Church City Public Schools is a sponsor and partner with Virginia Tech for their Maker Festival this Saturday from 10 a.m. – 3 p.m. This annual, free event will have two floors of creative STEAM activities for families at the Tech Center (7054 Haycock Rd., Falls Church) next door to George Mason High School. Henderson teacher, Stephen Erick, and some Henderson students will be presenters at the event.

