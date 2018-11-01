F.C. Episcopal, Social Justice Comm. Do Voter Outreach

The Falls Church Episcopal is hosting a “Get Out the Vote” voter outreach phonebank sponsored by the Social Justice Committee of Falls Church and Vicinity, in partnership with the Poor People’s Campaign – A National Call for Moral Revival and the NAACP. People of all faiths and beliefs are welcome.

In Virginia as in many other states, there are severe challenges to voting in African-American and other poor communities. This phone bank will reach out specifically to Virginia voters of color throughout the Commonwealth to remind and encourage them to exercise their right to vote. This is a strictly non-partisan activity that endorses no candidates, parties or policy positions — other than the constitutional right and moral obligation to vote.

Participants will use their own laptops or tablets, as well as cell phones, to work from a user-friendly web-based, carefully scripted app to contact voters.

Registration for the event is at events.mobilizeamerica.io/poorpeoplescampaign/event/30371.

